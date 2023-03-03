Delhi HC rejects PIL against appointment of MP-IDSA chief

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected a plea against Sujan R. Chinoy’s appointment as the Director General of Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) in January 2019.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Subramonium Prasad was hearing lawyer petitioner Subhash Chandran K.R.’s Public Interest Litigation (PIL) contending that it concerns a prominent post in defence for which no advertisement was published.

The bench said that since it relates to a service matter, it cannot be maintained and no case for interference can be made out.

Also Read Delhi AIIMS to partner with other city hospitals for referral of patients

“In the considered opinion of this court, as the present PIL is in relation to a service matter, no case is made out for interference in the matter. Admission is declined,” it said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has said that this appointment is made by a committee consisting of the Cabinet Secretary, the Defence Secretary, and two persons of eminence and the “petitioner has no connection. He is a stranger”.

Noting that there is no advertisement for a lot of high offices, the bench dismissed the PIL.

The PIL claimed that the institute did not obey to the rules for a public appointment which was “an act of lawlessness cutting at the very root of the strict mandate of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution”.