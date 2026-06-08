Delhi HC seeks CBSE stand on NSUI plea over on-screen marking row

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 2:14 pm IST
Protest in Hyderabad where police use water cannons to disperse a large crowd of protesters on the street.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday, June 8, sought the stand of the Centre and the CBSE on a petition by Congress party’s student wing seeking an independent inquiry into the alleged large-scale irregularities in the on-screen marking (OSM) system for Class 12 exam.

Issuing notice on a PIL petition by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), a vacation bench of Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Madhu Jain asked the central government and CBSE to file their responses and listed the matter for hearing on June 12.

The petitioner submitted that the CBSE closed the portal for verifying and revaluing answer sheets last night and requested a direction to keep it open for affected students for one month.

Subhan Bakery

Counsel for CBSE, advocate M A Niyaz, submitted that the authorities extended the deadline for closing the portal from time to time, and the education board was duly addressing the grievances of aggrieved students.

He also objected to the maintainability of the NSUI to file the PIL, emphasising that it was a student wing of a political party.

“We don’t want education to be politicised like this,” the counsel submitted.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The NSUI counsel said that it filed the PIL on behalf of minors and that association with a political party was not a disqualification.

The PIL, filed through advocate Rishav Ranjan, also seeks manual rechecking and physical verification of answer sheets of aggrieved students.

In the petition, the NSUI has said the sharp decline in overall performance in this year’s Class 12 results has led to widespread concern among students and parents regarding the fairness, consistency and reliability of the OSM system, especially in the light of several requests for scanned answer books and complaints on discrepancies and technical issues acknowledged by the CBSE.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 2:14 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button