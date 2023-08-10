Delhi HC seeks ED response on Vijay Nair’s bail plea in excise scam case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea by businessman and former AAP communications in-charge, Vijay Nair seeking default bail in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma provided the investigation agency with a window of time to prepare and submit its response.

On Monday, Nair had moved the high court challenging trial court’s order denying him the default bail.

After having reserved its order on July 19, Special Judge M.K. Nagpal had on July 27, refused to grant Nair the relief stating that the issue was already dealt with by the high court.

The high court had dismissed his application for grant of regular bail sought on the ground that the ED had filed an incomplete prosecution complaint in his case.

Representing Nair, senior advocate Rebecca John had argued that the ED submitted fragmented charge sheets in the case, making the accused eligible for statutory bail.

The ED’s legal representative contested the bail request, pointing out that the matter of default bail had been previously raised by the accused in a failed attempt for bail.

John emphasised that bail constitutes a fundamental right that directly affects personal freedom. John said that in the previous instance, the mention of default bail was merely included in the account and was never actively pursued as a basis for seeking bail.