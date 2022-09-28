Delhi: Jail inmate tries to rape doctor

New Delhi: An inmate lodged at the Mandoli jail in the national capital allegedly tried to rape a 31-year-old woman doctor employed there, a jail official said.

The accused identified as Subrat Pillai (30) is already lodged in jail in two cases of crime against women and was convicted and sentenced for an imprisonment of 365 days and fined Rs 10,000.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (northeast), S.K. Sain said an information was received in Harsh Vihar police station from Deputy Superintendent of Mandoli jail regarding an incident of attempt to rape with a lady doctor of Mandoli jail.

“The victim doctor was contacted, her counselling was done through a counsellor and a medical examination was conducted,” the DCP added.

The police have now registered another case against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 307 (attempt to murder), 35 (When such an act is criminal by reason of its being done with a criminal knowledge or intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and have begun probing the incident.