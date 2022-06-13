Delhi: Jamia students protesting UP bulldozer action, detained

Over 60 students and student union leaders protesting against the bulldozer action by the UP government in Prayagraj (Allahabad), were detained by the Delhi police outside UP Bhavan on Monday.

Student unions Students Islamic Organization (SIO), Fraternity movement, Muslim Students Forum, and All India Students Association (AISA) carried out protests against the ‘illegal’ demolition of Javed Mohammed’s and student activist Afreen Fatima’s house in Prayagraj on Sunday.

Welfare Party of India leader Javed Mohammed is accused of being the key conspirator in the protests that violent, on Friday, against the now-suspended spokesperson BJP Nupur Sharma in UP, where arson and stone-pelting were reported.

Protests also took place at the Jamia Millia Islamia University despite a heavy police presence that was deployed after the word of the protest being organised spread.

The police attempted to prevent students from entering the campus. However, students of the Jamia Millia Islamia, including anti-CAA activist Ladeeda Farzana, made their way into the campus and protested against the illegal demolition of 22-year-old Fatima’s house in Allahabad and the persecution of Muslim protestors in UP, Jharkhand and other parts of the country.

‘Bulldozer Action’ in Allahabad that led to the protests:

On Sunday, bulldozers were moved to the residence of activist Javed Mohammad, a.k.a. Javed Pump, who the Uttar Pradesh police have identified as the main conspirator behind the violence that erupted in the city on June 10.

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has served a notice to demolish the house that was allegedly built without getting the requisite permissions.

A day earlier, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested Javed Mohammad, an activist with the Welfare Party of India, in connection with the protests that erupted in Prayagraj after Friday prayers. Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar told the media that Javed is one of the “key conspirators” in the ensuing violence.

UP cops arrest Javed Mohammad, call him ‘Mastermind’ of Prayagraj violence

Protests occurred around several parts of the country, including Prayagraj (Allahabad), demanding stringent action against the now sacked Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, after they made derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad, after Friday prayers.