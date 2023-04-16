Delhi LG, govt clash over summoning of one-day Assembly session

New Delhi: The summoning of one-day session of the Delhi Assembly on Monday, a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s questioning by the CBI in the alleged liquor policy scam, has emerged as the new flashpoint between the AAP government and Lt Governor V.K. Saxena, who said that he failed to understand under which circumstances and which provision had the decision being taken.

In response to the Lt Governor’s criticism, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj cited the rules on “Adjournment of the House and procedure for reconvening”.

“Let me enlighten LG saab – Under Rule 17 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Delhi Assembly, Honble Speaker has the power to call a sitting of the House ‘at any time after the House has been adjourned sine-die'”.

“However as per prevailing parliamentary practice the Speaker convenes only on the recommendation of the Cabinet. The House has not been prorogued and prorogation can be done only on the recommendation of the Cabinet,” he said in a series of tweets.

Also Read Kejriwal questioned at CBI headquarters; AAP leaders protest

The Lt Governor had claimed that the proper procedure was not followed in calling the session, and questioned the need for summoning the House again.

“I fail to understand as to under what circumstances and under which provision of the GNCTD Act 1991 the Second Part of the Fourth Session (Budget Session) of the Seventh Legislative Assembly has been convened instead of moving a proposal for Prorogation of the Budget Session and convening of the ‘One Day Session’ as per the Cabinet Decision,” he said.

In further criticism, Saxena said that the special session has been recommended by the Delhi Cabinet “without any specified legislative business, which would have allowed the members of the House to come prepared for fruitful deliberations”.