Delhi LG orders ACB probe into corruption in transport department

New Delhi: Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday directed Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to conduct a probe into the alleged corruption in Transport Department.

“Lt. Governor VK Saxena has directed the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to conduct a probe into the corruption and collusion of Transport Department officials with the auto financers or unauthorised dealers and touts at the Burari Transport Authority”, a source from LG office told IANS.

The direction comes in wake of the Delhi High Court‘s order on a criminal writ petition filed by several auto rickshaw unions of the National Capital who alleged large scale corruption in the RTO and the consequent harassment to the auto rickshaw drivers.

The LG has directed to complete the investigation and submit a comprehensive report within one month. As per the source, the Directorate of Vigilance examined the matter and observed that the “petitioners have levelled serious allegations of large scale corruption in the RTO as well as misdeeds that are happening impacting the auto drivers”.

Also Read Delhi LG VK Saxena rejects Kejriwal’s Singapore travel proposal

In its report, the Directorate of Vigilance observed that the said complaint was “serious” in nature and hence, proposed to refer the same to the ACB, which was further endorsed by the Chief Secretary, the source said.

It added further that the Vigilance Directorate noted that the Transport Department on 08.08.2012 made it a condition precedent that the financers of auto rickshaws will be non-financial banking companies (NBFS) but several proprietorship firms were financing the purchase of TSRs and thereafter, filing court cases to recover the auto rickshaws for default of loan payments.

The auto drivers had complained that the TSR permits were illegally being transferred, on default of payment of loan, in cahoots with the Motor Licensing Officer (MLO) and RTO officials.