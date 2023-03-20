Delhi liquor case: After nine hours of ED questioning, Kavitha walks out

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRC) MLC K Kavitha was let off by the Enforcement Directorate after nine hours of questioning in the national capital on Monday.

While getting inside her car, Kavitha waved a victory sign to her supporters who had gathered outside the ED office.

Kavitha had left for New Delhi the previous day. She was accompanied by IT Minister and elder brother KT Rama Rao and MP Santosh Kumar along with advocates and senior members of the BRS legal cell.

On March 16, she skipped the ED asserting that no woman shall be compelled to attend as a witness anywhere other than where she resides. She had authorized BRS general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar to appear before the ED on her behalf.

