Delhi liquor case: After nine hours of ED questioning, Kavitha walks out

Kavitha had left for New Delhi the previous day, accompanied by IT Minister and elder brother KT Rama Rao.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 20th March 2023 9:51 pm IST
BRS MLC K Kavitha coming out of ED office in New Delhi on Monday

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRC) MLC K Kavitha was let off by the Enforcement Directorate after nine hours of questioning in the national capital on Monday.

While getting inside her car, Kavitha waved a victory sign to her supporters who had gathered outside the ED office.

Kavitha had left for New Delhi the previous day. She was accompanied by IT Minister and elder brother KT Rama Rao and MP Santosh Kumar along with advocates and senior members of the BRS legal cell.

On March 16, she skipped the ED asserting that no woman shall be compelled to attend as a witness anywhere other than where she resides. She had authorized BRS general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar to appear before the ED on her behalf.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh for more inputs)

