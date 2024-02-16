Delhi Liquor Scam: SC to hear BRS MLC Kavitha’s plea against ED summons

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court will hear a petition by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha challenging Enforcement Directorate (ED) notices in the Delhi liquor scam case on Friday, February 16.

The Bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal will preside over the hearing.

It is learned that Kavitha along with other petitioners is going to request the apex court for investigation at their homes instead of ED office visits.

Also Read BRS MLC Kavitha avoiding summons: ED tells SC

The ED last week apprised the Supreme Court that Kavitha was avoiding the summons issued to her by the anti-money laundering agency in the Delhi excise policy case.

In an interim relief for Kavitha, the top court in September 2023 had asked the ED to not insist for her appearance in the ongoing probe against the AAP-led Delhi government’s now scrapped liquor policy till the next date of listing.

The ED summon comes now, amid preparations for Lok Sabha Elections in the state, as the temporary relief granted but the apex court has expired.

She was earlier questioned by the ED in the case on March 11, 20 and 21, last year

During her last deposition before the ED, Kavitha was reportedly confronted with the statements made by Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai, an accused in the case who allegedly shares close ties with her and a few others involved in the case.

The MLC of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had previously asserted that she had done nothing wrong and accused the BJP-led Centre of “using” the ED, as the saffron party could not gain a “backdoor entry” into Telangana.