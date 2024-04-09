Delhi: Man held for killing live-in partner, stuffing body in almirah

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a man who murdered his live-in partner and absconded after stuffing her body in an almirah at a house in Dwarka, officials said.

The accused, Vipal Tailor, was arrested from Rajasthan and he is being brought back to Delhi, they said.

The matter came to light on April 4, a day after the victim’s father approached the police as he was unable to contact his 26-year-old daughter for a few days.

“We arrested Vipal Tailor from Rajasthan on Monday and a team is bringing him back to Delhi,” a senior police officer said.

On April 3, the woman’s father made a PCR call at 10.40 pm where he alleged that his daughter could have been killed, following which a team from Dabri police station rushed to the said house in Dwarka’s Rajapuri area.

Police had found the woman’s body stuffed inside an almirah. Her father had alleged that she was killed by her live-in partner, the police had said.