Delhi: Man says ‘Hindustan murdabad’ in the video, FIR lodged

New Delhi: Delhi Police has taken suo moto cognisance and have registered an First Information Report in connection with a video where a person can be heard saying ‘Hindustan murdabad’, an official said on Tuesday.

The video doing rounds on social media seems to be recorded near the Red Fort, the official said.

In the video, a man dressed in a black T-shirt can be observed uttering “Hindustan murdabad” to a woman holding a microphone. The individuals present at the scene condemned his actions as inappropriate

“As regards to this social media post, we are taking suo motu cognisance. An FIR under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code is being lodged at Kotwali police station,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.