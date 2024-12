New Delhi: A man tried to immolate himself near the new Parliament building on Wednesday afternoon, December 25, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

A call regarding the incident near the Railway Bhawan opposite the Parliament building was received at around 3:35 pm, and a fire tender was pressed into service, the official said.

The security personnel deployed near Parliament rushed the man to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, he said.