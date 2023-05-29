Delhi man stabs lover 20 times, arrested; murder captured on CCTV

In a gut-wrenching incident that took place in the national capital, a 20-year-old man murdered his teenage girlfriend by stabbing her 20 times and bludgeoning her head with a huge stone repeatedly even as passersby watched.

As per the latest reports, the accused – identified by the police as Sahil, an AC, fridge mechanic, was arrested near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The murder happened in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday night. The whole incident was caught on CCTV camera. After crushing her body, Sahil walked off without any remorse.

According to PTI, the couple was in a relationship but had a quarrel on Saturday. The following day, the 16-year-old victim named Sakshi was on her way to attend a birthday party when she was intercepted by Sahil who then went on to stab her mercilessly.

Many people passed by but no one came forward to help Sakshi.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim’s father.

The Delhi, police has called the brutal murder an act of passion.

“As per the information as of now, they knew each other and there was some quarrel or they parted ways. The accused (Sahil) had a grudge and he did this kind of gruesome murder,” said Delhi Police Special CP Dependra Pathak.

#WATCH | The accused Sahil has been nabbed from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. He is being brought here. We will collect all the best possible evidence to ensure the accused gets the strictest punishment: Delhi Police Special CP Dependra Pathak pic.twitter.com/plH7mfsQga — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

Delhi’s safety is LG’s responsibility, tweets CM

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the incident and questioned Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena over the freehand given to criminals.

“A minor girl is brutally murdered openly in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something. The safety of the people of Delhi is of paramount importance,” he tweeted.

दिल्ली में खुलेआम एक नाबालिग बच्ची की बेरहमी से हत्या कर दी जाती है। ये बेहद दुखद और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। अपराधी बेख़ौफ़ हो गए हैं, पुलिस का कोई डर ही नहीं है।



LG साहब, क़ानून व्यवस्था आपकी ज़िम्मेदारी है, कुछ कीजिए। दिल्ली के लोगों की सुरक्षा सबसे महत्वपूर्ण है। https://t.co/3i1eLoYYqv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 29, 2023

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also tweeted, declaring: “If LG saab is not doing his work then what is the responsibility? The law and order situation in Delhi has reached the lowest level. There is open bloodshed. Even today the incident of Shahabad is very shameful. LG saab has completely failed.”

LG साब अगर अपना काम नहीं कर रहे तो क्या जवाबदेही है ?



दिल्ली की क़ानून व्यवस्था सबसे निम्न स्तर पर पहुँच गई है । खुले आम खून हो रहे हैं । आज भी शाहबाद की घटना बहुत शर्मनाक है । LG साब बिलकुल फेल हो गए हैं। — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) May 29, 2023

DCW calls for urgent meet

Reacting strongly, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal demanded an urgent meeting with Union Home Minister, Lieutenant Governor, Delhi CM and Delhi Police Commissioner to discuss the safety of women.

“Every day there is news of a woman or small girls getting raped and murdered. It has just boiled down to case after case. How long should the daughters of the country wait to seek justice? Is the system sleeping?,” she told PTI.

VIDEO | "I appeal the central government to convene an urgent meeting of Union Home Minister, Police Commissioner (of Delhi), LG, Chief Minister and DCW," says DCW chairperson on brutal murder of 16-year-old girl allegedly by her boyfriend in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. pic.twitter.com/hVUvPYRT2x — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 29, 2023

(With inputs from agencies)