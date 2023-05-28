‘Shameful state of democracy!’: Opposition over manhandling of wrestlers

New Delhi: Various leaders from the Opposition parties have reacted strongly over the manhandling of wrestlers including Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat by the Delhi Police in Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

The incident coincides with the inaugural of the New Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which did not go down well with the Opposition.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used the term ‘arrogant king’ while condemning the incident. “The coronation is over – the ‘arrogant king’ is crushing the voice of the public on the streets!” said his tweet.

Condemning the police action, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Such behavior with our sportspersons who increase the honor of the country is very wrong and condemnable.”

Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee demanded the immediate release of the detained wrestlers.

“Strongly condemn the way Delhi Police manhandled Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers. It’s shameful our champions are treated in this manner. Democracy lies in tolerance but autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling of dissent. I demand they be immediately released by police. I stand by our wrestlers,” she tweeted.

Strongly condemn the way Delhi Police manhandled Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers. It’s shameful our champions are treated in this manner. Democracy lies in tolerance but autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling of dissent. I demand they be immediately… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 28, 2023

Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge said people’s voice defined democracy.

“The right to inaugurate the new parliament was taken away from the President. Women players were beaten with dictatorial force on the streets! 3 lies of BJP-RSS rulers are now exposed in front of the country 1. Democracy 2. Nationalism 3. Save daughter Remember Modi ji, Democracy is not just about buildings, Runs by the voice of the public,” he tweeted.

नई संसद के उद्घाटन का हक़ राष्ट्रपति जी से छीना,



सड़कों पर महिला खिलाड़ियों को तानाशाही बल से पीटा!



BJP-RSS के सत्ताधीशों के 3 झूठ अब देश के सामने बे-पर्दा हैं



1. लोकतंत्र

2. राष्ट्रवाद

3. बेटी बचाओ



याद रहे मोदी जी,



लोकतंत्र केवल इमारतों से नहीं,

जनता की आवाज़ से चलता है। — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 28, 2023

Congress leader and spokesperson Pawan Khera tweeted in Hindi.

Secretary-General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury said today’s events have exposed the real face of the government.

“While on one hand Modi was preaching on democracy, a few meters away, the real, hideous face of his government came to the fore. well damn!” he tweeted.

एक तरफ़ मोदी लोकतंत्र पर उपदेश दे रहे थे, वहीं कुछ ही मीटर दूर, उनकी सरकार का असली, घिनौना चेहरा कुछ इस तरह सामने आया।

धिक्कार है! pic.twitter.com/4ugTGRmKmS — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 28, 2023

On Sunday, tensions had heightened as Vinesh Phogat, along with her cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat, and other wrestlers, made an attempt to breach the security barricades.

This led to a clash, with both protesters and police officers engaging in pushing and shoving. Later all wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and their supporters were detained and removed from the protest site.

Earlier in the day, Punia asserted that the Mahapanchayat will take place on Sunday while emphasising the fight for self-respect.

The wrestlers, who have accused the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment have been staging protest demanding the BJP leader’s immediate arrest at the Jantar Mantar since April 23.

(With inputs from agencies)