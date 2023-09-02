Delhi: Minor slits tutor’s throat over repeated sexual abuse, held

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Sayima Ahmad | Published: 2nd September 2023 8:37 pm IST
Representative Image

New Delhi: A minor boy allegedly killed his tutor by slitting his throat with a paper cutter for repeatedly sexually assaulting him, the police said on Saturday, adding that the juvenile has been apprehended. 

According to the police, at around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, a PCR call was received informing about a body lying in a pool of blood in a room on the second floor of a building in Jamia Nagar.

When the police reached the crime scene, they found the lifeless body of a man aged around 28 years with injury marks on his neck. Later, the deceased was identified as a private tutor who lived in a different locality.

“The property where the body was found belongs to the deceased’s family, who had recently vacated it after renting it out. The deceased stayed with his family in Zakir Nagar,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Rajesh Deo. 

“During investigation, a juvenile referred to as ‘X’ was identified. Upon examination, it was revealed that the deceased had engaged in homosexual activity with the juvenile approximately two months ago and had been repeatedly assaulting him sexually since then,” the DCP said.

The deceased had also recorded the juvenile’s video and threatened to release it on social media if he did not comply with his demands.

“On August 30, the deceased had called the juvenile to the aforementioned property at around 11:30 a.m. The boy, who was fed up with repeated sexual assaults, had planned to eliminate the deceased. When an opportune moment arose, the juvenile, armed with a sharp paper-cutter, slit his tutor’s throat and fled from the scene,” the DCP said. 

“The juvenile has been apprehended, and the deceased’s mobile phone, as well as the clothes and shoes worn by the juvenile at the time of the incident, have been recovered,” the officer added.

