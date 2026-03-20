Delhi minors attacked, one victim claims targeted for wearing skullcap

New Delhi: Two Muslim minors returning home from a Class 12 exam with their friends were allegedly assaulted on March 16 by a group of 25 students who, one of the victims claimed, targeted him for his religious identity in Delhi‘s northeast district.

Mohammed Faizan, a 17-year-old Class 12 student, lodged a complaint at the Dayal Pur Police Station on March 17. He said the assault took place at around 2 pm in Mustafabad when they left Khajuri School after finishing their Hindi exam.

While passing a grocery shop on Karawal Nagar Road, several unknown boys, some wearing school uniforms, and one in civilian clothes, attacked them, according to the first information report (FIR).

He sustained several injuries, including a puncture wound over the bridge of his nose and a deep cut on the top of his head, leading to active nasal bleeding.

The police shifted the victims to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, from where they were referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. The authorities interrogated Faizan at the hospital, where they recorded his statement, the FIR read.

Second victim alleges they were targeted for their religious identity

The second victim, visibly injured, recounted the incident in a video posted by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Delhi State President Dr Shoaib Jamai.

“There were two other Hindu friends with me, but the group left them and only assaulted the two of us,” he said.

The assailants reportedly saw his skullcap, asked his name, then attacked both of them. He claimed that they hit him with nails in multiple places. He was left with a fractured nose and stitches on the back of his head.

“On the instructions of Asaduddin Owaisi sahab, our AIMIM local youth team helped the victim boy and lodged FIR at Dayalpur police station against the culprits,” Jamai said.

“AIMIM highly condemned the cowardly attack on teenager school boys due to their Muslim identity. We are seeking Swift and tough action from Delhi police,” he added.

The police have registered a case under Section 110/3(5) (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).