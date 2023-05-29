Delhi murder: ‘Sahil was an ordinary man’ describes landlord

New Delhi: Sahil, the 20-year-old youth who brutally killed his “girlfriend”, was an “ordinary man” who kept to himself and never indulged in any argument or fight with anyone in his locality, said his landlord.

Delhi Police arrested Sahil from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, a day after he brutally killed a 16-year-old girl by stabbing her 16 times and bludgeoning her head with a cement slab in a busy Shahbad Dairy bylane as passersby looked on petrified.

Sahil had been staying with his parents and three sisters at a rented house in a colony in Shahbad Dairy area for the last two years.

“He was an ordinary man. He kept to himself, went to work, and returned home. In these two years, I have never seen him nor his family fighting nor indulging in any kind of argument or fight with anyone here. I never got any complaint against him from any of our neighbours,” Ramphool, Sahil’s landlord, said.

Sahil worked as an AC and fridge mechanic and his father Sarfaraz was into welding grills, he said.

Soon after the incident, he locked his house and decamped with his entire family.

Ramphool was unaware about Sahil’s brutal act till Monday morning when he saw the viral video. “It’s hard to digest that he is the same man who had been living as tenant in my house for two years,” he said.

Sakshi wanted to become lawyer: Father

Sakshi, the eldest among two siblings, had aspirations to become a lawyer, her father said.

“She called me recently that she has passed her Class 10 exams and wanted to become a lawyer,” said Sakshi’s father Janak Raj, who works as a labourer.

“We never heard about the accused. Sakshi told us about her friends, but never about Sahil,” he said.

“We want capital punishment for the accused who brutally killed our daughter,” Raj said.

The family was in intense grief and pain as the 16-year-old’s mortal remains were cremated Monday evening.

The mother of the deceased, watching helplessly as the pyre was lit, said, “We had our dinner and were planning to sleep when Sakshi’s friend Bhawana knocked our door on Sunday around 9 pm. She informed us that someone has killed Sakshi. We did not believe her words and I called Neetu, who told me that Sakshi had gone to market. We rushed to the spot and saw our daughter lying there in a pool of blood.”