Delhi: Over 2K objections filed against proposed demolition of Sunheri Masjid

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council has received more than 2,000 comments and suggestions over the proposed demolition of the Sunheri Masjid.

The NDMC had sought public feedback and suggestions on the exercise by January 1.

“We have received over 2,000 suggestions over email. The suggestions have been received from Muslim organisations and minority welfare bodies,” sources from the NDMC said.

NDMC chairman Amit Yadav was asked about the proposed demolition of the mosque at the press conference for announcing the council’s budget.

“We have sought public feedback on the Sunehri Masjid. We had got a request from the Delhi Traffic Police on traffic snarls being reported around the area. We had started the process and sought comments from various stakeholders. We had also approached the religious committee but the Delhi Waqf Board went to the court over the matter,” he said.

The court had disposed off the matter.

“We have sought public feedback on the matter and are following the due process. The public feedback will be examined and the heritage committee will also look into it,” he added.