Delhi officials demolish dargah locals claim was built over 100 years ago

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolished a century-old dargah in Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-II early hours of Wednesday, May 6, with heavy police presence.

While authorities claimed it was an illegal encroachment on government land, the dargah caretakers maintained it was more than 100 years old. The DDA said the structure was Dargah Panch Peeran and that demolition took place only after obtaining approval from the religious committee and completing legal proceedings.

“This was done after getting due approval from the religious committee, with completion of all codal formalities, which established the said dargah as a patently blatant unauthorised construction on government land,” a DDA spokesperson was quoted by Hindustan Times.

According to the spokesperson, a notice was already sent to “illegal occupants” in 2024. “The DDA had already served a show cause notice to the illegal occupants of the dargah in 2024, but their reply was not substantial,” he said.

No damage was caused to any other structures or belongings at the site, since action was confined strictly to the identified encroached portion, the spokesperson said.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolished a century-old dargah in Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-II early hours of Wednesday, May 6, with heavy police presence.



While authorities claimed it was an illegal encroachment on government land, the dargah caretakers maintained… pic.twitter.com/s3oedHMK3y — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 9, 2026

Locals protest

Three Delhi police teams were stationed at the location from 6 am, when the demolition drive started. The police officers removed the locals attempting to protest. Approximately 90 per cent of the structure has been demolished, the authorities said.

The individual in charge of the dargah, Maqbool Hasan, said the structure had been established for decades. “My father and his father, we have all taken care of this dargah which is more than 100 years old. We were not provided with any proper notice this week. Policemen came around 4 to 5 am and threatened us. I even begged the SHO (Station House Officer) to stop and wait till proper court proceedings, but he threatened to arrest me. Now, the dargah is almost demolished,” said Hasan.

A legal notice objecting the demolition has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor, Delhi Police and DDA officials. Issued on Wednesday, the notice said the shrine had existed without any disturbances for years, and that any demolition without due process would constitute a violation of the Supreme Court guidelines.