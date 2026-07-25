Delhi orders 8 PM closure for liquor shops amid NEET protest

New Delhi: Liquor shops across Delhi will shut two hours earlier than usual, at 8 pm instead of 10 pm, until the weekend ends in view of the the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar, sources said.

The decision follows an unannounced early closure of liquor shops on Thursday, July 23, that left many customers surprised after they were turned away.

“The shops will now close by 8 pm till the weekend. The decision was taken based on the police inputs flagging the prevailing situation due to the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar,” a senior Delhi government officer said.

Central Delhi has witnessed days of protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Students, gathered under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging he presided over the paper leak, which they say drove many students to die by suicide.

On July 20, a Parliament March organised by the CJP turned violent, leaving several protesters and a few police personnel injured.