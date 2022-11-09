Delhi: Passenger from Oman hid smuggled gold paste in Eclairs toffees

New Delhi: The Indian customs officials confiscated smuggled gold paste hidden in Eclairs milk toffees on a passenger traveling from Oman on Wednesday.

“An Indian pax who arrived at T-3, IGIA from Muscat flight no. Al 974, was intercepted by customs officers and 355 grams(Gr. Wt.) of chemical gold paste concealed inside the eighteen (18) Eclairs Milk toffees was recovered and seized under Customs Act,” Delhi Customs tweeted.

An Indian pax who arrived at T-3, IGIA from Muscat flight no. Al 974, was intercepted by customs officers and 355 grams(Gr. Wt.) of chemical gold paste concealed inside the eighteen (18) Eclairs Milk toffees was recovered and seized under Customs Act. pic.twitter.com/8lp4hVFHSX — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) November 9, 2022

On Tuesday, November 1, Indian customs officials confiscated nearly 7,000 grams of gold worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from three passengers who were traveling to Delhi from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The gold was found in the possession of three passengers who landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials said on Twitter at the time.

“Air customs at IGI have seized 6,637 grams of gold from three people who arrived from Sharjah,” the tweet said. “The gold, in paste form, was concealed in seven pouches kept inside pockets of a body shaper, kept in handbags.”