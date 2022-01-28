Delhi Police arrest three members of Gogi gang

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested three criminals belonging to the notorious Gogi gang, an official said here on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Amit alias Commander, 32, a resident of Narela, Sunny, 30, a resident of Shahpur Jat, and Amit, 21, from Sonipat, Haryana.

According to the official, a team of Special Cell was working to check the criminal activities of crime syndicates in Delhi-NCR. The team was gathering inputs regarding a gangster named Deepak alias Boxer, who manages the day-to-day activities of Gogi gang after the death of gang leader Jitender Singh Mann alias Gogi.

Gogi was shot dead inside a courtroom in Delhi by two assailants of rival Tilu gang on September 24, 2021.

On the intervening night of January 25-26, on the basis of specific information, a raid was conducted at Gautam Nagar, in which three armed accused were apprehended.

During the operation, the police recovered one 9 mm pistol with three live rounds, one .32 bore pistol with four live rounds, and one .315 bore country-made pistol with one live round.

“All three accused are currently in police custody and further investigation is underway,” the official said.