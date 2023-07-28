Delhi: Police conducts late-night patrolling ahead of Muharram

Significantly, Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, holds deep religious significance among Muslims.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th July 2023 8:09 am IST
delhi police
Representational photo

New Delhi: A late-night patrolling was conducted in the Jama Masjid area of old Delhi on Thursday ahead of the Muharram procession, a senior police officer said.

BookMyMBBS

“The patrolling is part of an institutionalised mechanism that we conduct from time to time. However, keeping in mind the Muharram procession the day after tomorrow, to bring agility in the police force and inculcate the fear of law in the minds of mischief mongers, this is an exercise of the police force which we are doing”, said Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi on Thursday.

Also Read
Delhi govt declares dry day on Independence Day, Muharram, Janmashtami, Eid-e-Milad

Further, Special CP Pathak added, “Any procession or a festival which demands tight security, the Delhi police addresses that adequately. The force will be deployed everywhere and all arrangements have been made so that the procession is carried out smoothly and law and order is maintained”.

MS Education Academy

On being asked about the usage of drones and CCTV cameras for ensuring security, he said, “The society revolves around technology. Of course, the Delhi Police use the technology as a force multiplier. It ensures speed and certainty”.

Significantly, Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, holds deep religious significance among Muslims.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th July 2023 8:09 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button