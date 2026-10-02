Protest against CEC: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj detained

New Delhi: Delhi Police detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj and several party workers at Jantar Mantar on Friday, October 2, as a protest against the Election Commission went ahead despite a police ban on the gathering.

Bharadwaj was taken into custody while protesting against the poll panel and demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Onmanorama reported that Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MA Baby and several Members of Parliament (MPs) from Kerala were also among those detained. The outlet said police stopped and detained protesters trying to reach the venue from Ashoka Road.

Rs 91 to reach Jantar Mantar

Before he was detained, Bharadwaj mocked the security build-up around the protest site and urged supporters to turn up.

“The whole of Delhi has been turned into a fortress right now, as if Mahmud of Ghazni is about to launch an attack,” he told reporters. He said he had reached the venue alone, without a car, a horse or any companion.

“I paid Rs 11 for the Metro and Rs 80 to the auto-rickshaw driver. When I can reach Jantar Mantar for just Rs 91, all our companions can reach here as well,” he said.

The Daily Pioneer reported that Bharadwaj also said protesting was the people’s right and claimed AAP had applied for permission for a peaceful demonstration six days earlier. Police told the protesters that permission had not been granted.

Prohibitory orders, shut Metro stations

Delhi Police had denied permission for the protest on Thursday, October 1, a day after the All India Students’ Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora, Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha announced it at a press conference. Bora said the organisers had informed the Parliament Street police station about the gathering, including the expected turnout and timing.

Police imposed restrictions across the New Delhi district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The order bans unauthorised gatherings, public speeches, slogan shouting, processions, demonstrations and dharnas. Police warned that violations could invite legal action.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel were deployed alongside Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar and other key points. Barricades were set up, and extra personnel were posted at entry and exit points. Police sources said they expected 3,000 to 4,000 people.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shut entry and exit at 11 stations: Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi. The closures stay in force till further notice. Interchange remains available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat.

Also Read SIR row: CJP denied permission for Oct 2 stir at Shivaji Park

Who was expected to join

Student groups, civil society organisations and Opposition parties were expected at the protest. These included AISA, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, AAP and the Indian Youth Congress. Former Delhi deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia had urged people on X to join and demanded Kumar’s resignation.

The organisers are seeking Kumar’s resignation or impeachment. They allege irregularities in the electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters during the SIR, and say the exercise raises questions over the protection of citizens’ voting rights.

What comes next

The Jantar Mantar protest is part of a wider Opposition campaign built around allegations of “vote theft”. Opposition parties are also set to launch a “Save Democracy” campaign against the Election Commission and the CEC, with district-level marches and gatherings to raise the SIR issue with voters. A larger rally outside the Election Commission’s office is planned for October 6.