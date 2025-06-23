Delhi Police detain students over pro-Palestine protest outside Israel embassy

The protestors burned photos of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli flag.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 23rd June 2025 9:10 pm IST
Delhi Police detaining students for participating in a Pro Palestine demonstration outside the Israeli Embassy in the national capital on Monday
As many as 30 students were detained by the Delhi Police for participating in a Palestine Solidarity protest outside the Israeli Embassy on Monday, June 23.

Organised by Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP), the protest saw the participation of several students and activists, including the Revolutionary Workers’ Party of India (RWPI), Disha Students’ Organisation, and Naujawan Bharat Sabha (NBS).

During the protest, people shouted slogans like “Free Palestine” and “Stop Gaza Genocide.” They also burned photos of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli flag.

Organisers said Delhi Police showed up in large numbers and used force against the protesters. They also claimed that police beat and harassed some media persons and even took away their cameras.

A video of one of the detained student protesters suffering respiratory problems emerged on social media. She was taken to Metro Hospital and put on oxygen.

