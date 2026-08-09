Delhi police felicitated for ‘protecting Parliament’ on July 20

New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel were felicitated at a citizen-led gathering organised by Advocate Dr Syed Rizwan Ahmed outside the Parliament Street police station here on Saturday, August 8, with around 400 people attending the event, according to an official statement.

The two-hour gathering, held from 12 noon to 2 pm under the banner “Salute to Our Protectors”, was organised to express gratitude to police and other uniformed personnel for their service and dedication, the statement said.

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The event also saw participants raise concerns over the recent student protest and the July 20 Parliament march, particularly on reports of stone-pelting and injuries to police and security personnel, it said.

Ahmed said the gathering was intended to convey gratitude to those on the frontline, protecting public institutions and maintaining public order.

“They protected our dignity by not allowing the mob to enter our Parliament during the July 20 march,” he said.

The organisers said Parliament represented the country’s democratic and constitutional institutions and its security and dignity must be protected.

They also said peaceful protest and respect for law enforcement personnel were both essential to a functioning democracy.

The gathering concluded with an appeal for accountability, adherence to the rule of law and respect for uniformed personnel and democratic institutions, the statement said.