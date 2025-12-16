Delhi Police nabs 10 ‘scammers’ in digital fraud crackdown

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended 10 people allegedly involved in digital fraud and extortion scams amounting to over Rs 50 crore, an officer said on Tuesday.

The ten, who include the mastermind behind the gang, were apprehended from different states, he said.

“The arrests were made following a multi-state operation spanning seven states – Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana,” he said.

According to the police, the accused were part of an organised international digital fraud and extortion syndicate that targeted people across the country using multiple online platforms.

“Investigations revealed that the syndicate was linked to at least 61 complaints registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), with the total fraud amount exceeding Rs 50 crore,” said the officer.

Key accused were arrested from Kerala, Delhi, and Mumbai in Maharashtra, he said.