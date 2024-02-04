Delhi Police reaches Atishi’s residence to serve notice on AAP MLAs’ ‘poaching’

Kejriwal and Atishi are scheduled to lay the foundation stones of two schools in Rohini later in the day.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 4th February 2024 11:11 am IST
Delhi's education minister, Atishi (FIle Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Crime Branch officials reached the residence of Delhi minister Atishi on Sunday to serve a notice in connection with allegations that the BJP was attempting to “poach” Aam Aadmi Party MLAs.

Sources said Atishi was not present at her residence. The minister, however, has given directions to her office staff to receive the notice, sources in the AAP said.

“The team will go again to serve notice to Atishi. This morning she was not present at her residence,” a senior officer of Delhi Police Crime Branch said.

This comes a day after Crime Branch officials served a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to reply within three days in a probe into his claims that the BJP attempted to poach seven AAP MLAs.

Kejriwal and Atishi are scheduled to lay the foundation stones of two schools in Rohini later in the day.

On January 27, Kejriwal and Atishi had claimed that the BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each and a ticket to contest next year’s assembly poll to topple the AAP government.

The BJP had rubbished the allegations, terming them “false” and “baseless”, and dared the chief minister to furnish evidence to back his claims.

