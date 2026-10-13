Delhi Police register two FIRs over oppn protest

New Delhi: Two FIRs have been registered at Delhi’s Barakhamba Road and Tilak Marg police stations in connection with the opposition’s march to the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, officials said on Tuesday, October 13.

According to police, no permission had been granted for the march to the Supreme Court and several opposition leaders were allegedly seen breaking police barricades with the help of a mini-truck during the protest on Monday.

The ‘March for Democracy’ saw several opposition INDIA bloc leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, join activists and supporters to protest against alleged voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls under Kumar.