Delhi Police seeks proof from wrestlers to support plaints against WFI chief

The Delhi Police have asked two women wrestlers to produce photos, audio, and video as pieces of evidence against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan to support their complaints of sexual assault. The two wrestlers had accused Bhushan of touching them inappropriately on several occasions.

According to The Indian Express, the Delhi police sent separate notices to the women on June 5 under Section 91 of CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code). They were given a day’s time to respond.

Under Section 91, the investigating officer has the power to seek any document which they deem relevant to the case.

According to the FIR, the incidents occurred between 2016 to 2019 at the WFI office. One of the complainants alleged that the WFI chief had groped her several times, and she had to cover her breasts with her arms. The Delhi Police have asked the complainant to present a photo of the event when the hug took place.

The other complainant has been asked to provide call records of the alleged threatening calls she received from Bhushan. The complainant’s relative has been issued a separate notice to provide video recordings, WhatsApp messages, and photos of the alleged threats.

Since April 23, top wrestlers including Olympians Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Runia along with Vinesh Phogat have been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the WFI chief, accusing him of sexually assaulting women wrestlers, including a minor.

On June 7, after a six-hour-long meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, the agitating wrestlers decided to halt the protests till June 15.

The wrestlers in their meet put forth five demands to the sports minister which are as follows:

They sought free and fair elections to the WFI and the removal of corruption-accused leaders. They also demanded that a woman be made the head of the wrestling body. They sought the removal of Brij Bhushan and his family members from the wrestling body. They demanded that the FIR against them for ‘violation of law and order’ after a brawl with the police during one of their protest be revoked. The wrestlers also stressed their primary demand that the accused and outgoing WFI president be arrested.

“We were told that police investigation will be complete by June 15. Till then, we have been asked to wait and suspend the protest. The Delhi police will also withdraw the FIRs filed against the wrestlers lodged on May 28,” Sakshi Malik told reporters after the meeting.

Won’t stop till WFI chief is arrested: Vinesh Phogat

The protesting wrestlers are sensing that the WFI chief won’t be arrested anytime soon. On Sunday, Vinesh Phogat accused the Central government of protecting Bhushan.

Phogat, who has twice won medals in international wrestling contests, also joined the protesting farmers in Punjab.

VIDEO | “It is not good for the country that one has to take to the streets for their demands to be heard,” says wrestler Vinesh Phogat as she joins farmers’ protest in Patiala, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/m5X9kdFWho — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 11, 2023

Asked about the meeting the wrestlers had with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Phogat said, “The government may agree with most of our demands except the arrest of Brij Bhushan.”

Asked why Singh is not being arrested, the wrestler said: “You have to ask Amit Shah, why he (WFI chief) is not being arrested. He is such a powerful man that the government is trying to shield him. Getting him arrested is not easy, but we are continuing our fight.”

Phogat said she can’t tell when will their protest end. “I can’t tell you how long our protest will continue. The day he (WFI chief) is arrested, we will also end our protest. But if justice comes late, what’s the point?”