Delhi Police Special Cell to assist in Baba Siddique murder probe: Sources

New Delhi: A team from the Special Cell of the Delhi Police is set to be dispatched to Mumbai to assist in the investigation of the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, police sources said on Sunday.

Baba Siddique (66) was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai’s Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office and shot at on Saturday night.

The former Maharashtra minister was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

“A team comprising four to five members from the Special Cell will go to Mumbai to investigate and assist the Mumbai Police. The team will look into the gangster angle,” said the source.

Mumbai Police has said that the crime branch has launched a probe into the case from different angles, including a possible contract killing, business rivalry or threat over a slum rehabilitation project.

Two of the accused have been arrested — Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), a resident of Haryana, and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), a native of Uttar Pradesh. Some teams have also been sent out of Maharashtra to nab the third accused who is still at large, police said.

The shooters opened four to five rounds of fire from a 9.9 mm pistol, which was recovered by police.