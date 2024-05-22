Delhi Police will come to interrogate my ‘ill’ parents on Thursday: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that the police will come to interrogate his “ill” parents on Thursday.

While he did not specify the reason, it is suspected that police will be visiting his residence in connection with the Swati Maliwal assault case.

“Tomorrow, Delhi Police will come to interrogate my old and ill parents,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Maliwal has alleged that she was “assaulted” by Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar when she went to meet the chief minister on May 13. The police have registered a case and arrested Kumar in connection with it.

