Delhi Polls: FIR against Arvind Kejriwal over Yamuna remarks

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, February 4, was booked over his recent statements about the pollution in the Yamuna River. The booking comes a day before Delhi goes to cast votes in its assembly elections.

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal sparked a controversy after alleging that the Haryana government is poisoning the Yamuna River before it enters Delhi, which is located downstream.

The FIR was registered at the Shahbad police station under sections 192 (intent to cause riot), 196(1) (promoting enmity between different groups), 197(1) (spreading of false or misleading information), 248(a) (false charge of offence made with intent to injure), 299 (insulting religious beliefs) of BNS.

Delhi CM Atishi booked

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi CM Atishi was also booked by the Delhi Police.

On Tuesday, Delhi police registered three FIRs regarding MCC violations in Kalkaji, one against Chief Minister Atishi, another against other AAP members, and a third against BJP’s Ramesh Biduri and his associate.

Police said AAP’s Kalkaji candidate Atishi was accompanying AAP supporters who allegedly interfered with an officer’s work at Fateh Singh Marg. Two AAP members were booked for assaulting a police constable on duty.

This was preceded by a police case against two BJP leaders — Manish Bidhuri, a relative of BJP’s Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, and Ravi Dayama.

BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri booked

Police lodged the FIR against the BJP leaders on a complaint by AAP. Atishi, in a post on X, said Manish was Ramesh Bidhuri’s nephew and alleged he was seen “roaming around” in Kalkaji late Monday night though he was not even a voter from the area.

Responding to the first complaint, police said they found Manish Bidhuri and Ravi Dayama allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). An FIR was registered against them at Govindpuri Police Station, they said.

Later, responding to a second call, police saw a large gathering of AAP workers along with approximately 10 vehicles.

Despite repeated requests to disperse, the AAP members refused, violating prohibitory orders and the MCC, DCP (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said. Police took action following a complaint from the Flying Squad Team, the DCP said.

Police added when they began videography of the spot, some AAP workers allegedly assaulted and misbehaved with a head constable, snatched his phone, and injured him. Police filed a separate FIR in connection with the assault, they said.

When asked whether Delhi CM Atishi was specifically named in the FIR, DCP Singh confirmed that action was taken against all people who were present at the spot and violating prohibitory orders.

Atishi took to X to slam the Election Commission for the police case against her.

She claimed her BJP rival from Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri, and members of his family were openly resorting to “hooliganism” but no action was taken against them, instead they lodged a case against her.

