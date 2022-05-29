Delhi records 357 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 29th May 2022 8:08 pm IST
India logs 58000 fresh COVID19 cases, positivity rate below 4 percent
India Logs 5877 fresh COVID19 cases

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday witnessed a dip in COVID-19 cases as Delhi logged 357 new infections in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi recorded 442 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the bulletin, the active COVID cases in Delhi stand at 1,624. A total of 19,478 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the national capital.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Delhi’s daily Covid tally rises to 445, no new death

As many as 374 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city to 18,78,479.

With zero death during the last 24 hours, the death toll remained in the city at 26,208.

As far as the vaccination is concerned, 34,032 beneficiaries were jabbed with COVID vaccines taking the total number of vaccine shots administered so far to 3,42,01,011.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button