Delhi records dip in Covid cases to 865, no new death

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday reported a decline in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 865 against 1,109 on the previous day, while there was no new death, as per the government health bulletin.

The Covid positivity rate has also declined to 4.45 per cent in the city, while the number of active cases stands at 3,914.

With 1,276 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,04,699. The number of patients being treated in home isolation is 2,817.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,34,874 while the death toll continues at 26,261.

The number of Covid containment zones in the city is 386.

A total of 19,435 new tests — 13,661 RT-PCR and 5,774 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,90,68,488 while 27,141 vaccines were administered – 1,922 first doses, 5,239 second doses, and 19,980 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,50,13,500, according to the health bulletin.