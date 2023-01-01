Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.1 deg Celsius

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 21.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 5.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, it said.

The relative humidity in Delhi oscillated between 97 percent and 62 percent, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 10.7 degrees Celsius on Friday and 10.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Fog caused visibility to drop in several parts of the country.

Also Read Delhi: DCW steps in as woman dies after being dragged by car

Visibility in Ambala, Dehradun, Bareilly, and Varanasi dropped to 25 metres at 5:30 am. In Chandigarh, Patiala, Bahraich, Gaya, Purnea, Kailashahar and Agartala, it was 50 metres, officials said.

‘Dense’ to ‘very dense’ fog and cold wave conditions are very likely to continue over the plains of northwest India during the next five days, the weather department said.

According to the IMD, ‘very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is ‘dense’, 201 and 500 metres ‘moderate’, and 501 and 1,000 metres ‘shallow’.

The IMD has forecast ‘dense’ fog in Delhi on Monday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle around 6 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.