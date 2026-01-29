Delhi records over 34k heart disease-related deaths in 2024

New Delhi: Delhi reported 34,539 deaths due to heart attack and heart-related diseases in 2024, over 12,000 more fatalities compared to the previous year, when 22,385 deaths were reported, according to the Delhi government data. It also revealed that in the past two decades, 3,29,857 deaths in Delhi were due to heart attacks.

According to the latest Delhi government report, 46,129 deaths were recorded in the age group of 25 to 44 years, while 1,03,972 people died due to heart attacks in the age group of 45 to 64 years and 92,048 in the age group of 65 years and above. More than five per cent (14,321) of the total deaths recorded were of those 14 years and below.

“While hereditary risk remains important, lifestyle factors now play a larger and more modifiable role in early heart attacks. Genetics may load the gun, but lifestyle pulls the trigger. Poor diet, inactivity, smoking, stress, and sleep deprivation can activate genetic predisposition at a much younger age,” Dr Madhurima Ghosh, paediatric cardiologist at BM Birla Heart Hospital, said.

Also Read 60 per cent mental disorders in India found in patients below 35 years

Between 2005 and 2024, out of the total deaths due to heart-related issues, 2,10,206 were male, 1,19,626 female and 25 others. The maximum number of 34,539 deaths was reported in 2024 and the minimum number of 8,236 deaths was reported in 2010.

Further analysis of the data indicates that in the age group of 45-64, the number of male deaths due to heart attack/diseases was approximately double that of female deaths. As many as 68,177 male deaths and 35,795 female deaths were recorded.

“In today’s time, lifestyle factor play a major role than hereditary risk in early heart attacks. While genetics may also increase vulnerability, unhealthy habits are the main triggers of the same. Some of the factors such as sedentary routines, excessive screen time, unhealthy habits of eating, smoking, vaping, poor sleep, and high stress levels damages health of heart much earlier in life,” Dr Amar Singhal, director – cardiology, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute Delhi said.

The institutional deaths due to heart attacks and related diseases were the maximum in the age group of 45-64 years (38.55 per cent), followed by the 65 years and above age group (34.13 per cent) and 25 to 44 years age group (17.11 per cent).