Delhi reports 10,756 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: Delhi continues to register a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases, reporting 10,756 new cases of the disease during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Friday.

As per a bulletin provided by the health department, the positivity rate for the day currently stands at 18.04 per cent. A total of 59,629 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total count of cases of the disease in the national capital has gone up to 17,71,028.

During the last 24 hours, 17,494 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in Delhi to 16,83,533.

38 people died due to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the national capital due to the virus currently stands at 25,541.

There are currently 61,954 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which 48,356 are in home isolation. There are currently 42,239 active containment zones in the national capital.

As per the bulletin, there are currently 2,656 patients admitted to hospitals across Delhi. Out of this, 101 patients are suspected to be infected with COVID-19 while 2,555 are confirmed to have the disease.

Out of the 2,555 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2,174 are from Delhi while 381 are from outside the national capital.

Of the confirmed COVID-19 cases, 925 patients are currently on Oxygen support, 855 on ICU support and 156 on ventilator support.

82.93 per cent of beds are vacant in COVID-19 dedicated hospitals across Delhi, with only 2,656 out of a total of 15,557 beds being occupied by patients, the bulletin said. Similarly, 94.1 per cent of beds are vacant in the COVID-19 care centres, with only 273 out of 4,626 beds being occupied by the patients. In the COVID-19 health centres, 92.86 per cent of beds are vacant, with 14 out of 196 beds being currently occupied by the patients.

During the last 24 hours, 91,869 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered out of which 45,386 people were administered their first dose while 32,638 people received their second dose of vaccine.

During the last 24 hours, 23,084 beneficiaries aged 15-18 were administered their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, taking the total of children aged 15-18 having received their first dose to 7,07,876.

During the last 24 hours, 13,845 precaution doses of the vaccine were administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age. With this, a total of 1,89,283 precaution doses have been administered in the national capital.

To date, a total of 2,90,26,901 vaccination doses have been administered out of which 1,67,62,535 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 1,20,75,083 people have been administered their second dose.