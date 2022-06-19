Delhi reports 1,530 new Covid cases, three more deaths

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday reported marginal decline in Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 1,530 against 1,534 recorded on the previous day, while there were three more deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

The Covid positivity rate has jumped to 8.41 percent, while the number of active cases has risen to 5,542.

With 1,104 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,90,315. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 3,783.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,22,089 while the death toll has reached 26,232.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 241 in the city.

A total of 18,183 new tests — 13,298 RT-PCR and 4,885 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,88,76,508 while 37,501 vaccines were administered – 2,594 first doses, 7,572 second doses, and 27,335 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,46,64,648, according to the health bulletin.