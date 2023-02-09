Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan alleges harassment by jail authorities

Shahrukh Pathan's plea was heard at the Delhi high court on Thursday which told him to approach the trial court for an early hearing.

Shahrukh Pathan, an accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, has alleged being harassed and receiving threats by jail authorities. His plea was heard at the Delhi high court on Thursday which told him to approach the trial court for an early hearing.

Pathan filed a petition seeking action against the jail authorities.

Justice Amit Sharma, who was hearing the plea, was told that although a similar petition was filed in the trial court, the matter was adjourned to February 28. The judge observed that since there is a similar plea at the trial court, Pathan can apply for an early hearing.

The High Court was also told that there was no order to provide safety to Pathan.

Shahrukh Pathan was arrested during the 2020 Delhi northeast riots by the Delhi police. He was seen pointing a gun at a policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road. He was arrested on March 2, 2020.

He has been charged with rioting, destroying public property, disobedience to public servants, assault, attempt to murder, unlawful assembly. Several sections of the Arms Act have also been invoked against him.

