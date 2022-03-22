Delhi riots: Court junks bail plea of Saleem Khan

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of Mohammad Saleem Khan, a garment unit owner who is allegedly involved in a larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, who is dealing a batch of pleas related to the riots case, also deferred the order on bail plea of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam for the second time. Now the order will be pronounced on March 26.

Verdict in another bail plea of accused Meeran Haider to be delivered on March 25. As per the Delhi Police, 1,356 persons accused in the infamous northeast Delhi riots are still in judicial custody and the investigation is still underway in several cases.

“Total number of 758 FIRs were registered, 2,456 arrests made, of which 1,053 were released on bail; 1,356 still continue to be in judicial custody. The charge sheet has been filed against 1,610 accused, cognisance was taken in 338 cases. Among the total charge sheet filed, in 100 cases charges have been framed, the trial has started and so far two have been convicted,” the police had stated.

The riots broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020 after clashes between anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and pro-CAA protesters took a violent turn. The mayhem, which coincided with then US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip to India, saw over 50 people lose their lives and over 700 injured.