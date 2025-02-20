Delhi should emerge as number one city in India: CM-designate Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Rekha Gupta is set to take the oath as the new Chief Minister of Delhi today, marking the beginning of a new political chapter for the national capital.

Speaking to IANS ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Gupta said, “It is the collective responsibility of all 48 MLAs to ensure that Delhi gets what it truly deserves. As the capital of the country, Delhi should not only be well-governed but should also emerge as the number one city in India.”

The Chief Minister-designate assured that her government would honour the promises made during the election campaign. “Every commitment we have made to the people of Delhi will be fulfilled at all costs,” she told IANS.

Gupta also reiterated her party’s focus on women’s welfare. “The pledge we made to our sisters will be upheld. On Women’s Day, March 8, financial assistance will be directly transferred to their accounts as promised,” she announced.

Before heading to the oath-taking ceremony, Gupta visited the Marghat Hanuman Baba Temple to seek blessings.

Earlier, in a strong statement on governance, she vowed to hold the previous administration accountable for alleged corruption over the past 12 years. “For over a decade, AAP has ruled Delhi, and now, they must answer for the corruption that took place under their watch. Every rupee of the public’s money must be accounted for, and those responsible will be held to scrutiny,” she told reporters outside her residence in Shalimar Bagh.

Reflecting on her new role, Gupta said, “This responsibility is not just a position — it is a new motivation, a new beginning. We will work tirelessly to build a better, stronger Delhi.”

She and six newly appointed ministers will visit the Yamuna Ghat to assess the river’s cleanliness after the oath-taking ceremony.

This visit signals the Delhi government’s commitment to addressing the long-standing issue of Yamuna pollution, which was a major issue in the recent Assembly elections.