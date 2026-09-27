Delhi SIR: BLOs pick VIPs in area, ECI ensures their inclusion

New Delhi: A report has revealed that Delhi’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is effectively dividing voters into ‘general’ and ‘VIP’ categories. This comes as election officials issue notices to voters, with the process already showing that several prominent figures, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, were on the notice list.

Even as Gupta’s case was resolved within hours, a detailed investigation by The Reporters’ Collective has revealed that officers are being guided to mark ministers, celebrities, judges, bureaucrats, media persons and others as VIPs.

While the initial reports of Election Commission of India (ECI) notices being sent out to VIPs raised panic that the exercise might leave out dignitaries, the report has revealed that “the ECI is bending rules to ensure no VIP is left behind”.

The ECI web application used by booth-level officers has a dedicated module to identify VIPs and facilitate their verification without requiring them to stand in queues to establish their identity and voting eligibility, unlike ordinary voters, it said.



Easy pass for VIPs

On September 19, the media reported that along with the CM, former deputy prime minister L.K. Advani, EAM S. Jaishankar, and senior advocate Kapil Sibal were flagged as ‘unmapped’ to the 2002 voter rolls or as having ‘logical discrepancies’.

Of Delhi’s 1.45 crore voters, more than half have either been deleted or have ECI raising doubts over them. The country’s capital most likely has the most VIPs in the country, prompting the ECI to identify them for this round of revision, the report said.

“We cracked the BLOApp’s code that is used by booth-level officers (BLOs) in this process and found that the ECI switched on a feature to ‘Mark VIP’ electors during Delhi’s SIR. This was done to identify VIPs so that they can be treated differently than the ordinary citizens of Delhi,” it said.

For a better understanding of this app, the reporters went to six voting centres across Delhi. They learnt that officials were being instructed to identify VIPs.

It is noteworthy that neither the ECI manual nor the law permits the poll body to ensure that VIPs get on voter lists without verification and tests ordinary citizens take.

However, the investigation claims to expose that “the ECI has set up an elaborate process to give the VIPs a preferential treatment. Who is and who is not a VIP has been left to its discretion. While the ordinary queue up to protect their rights.”

‘Mark VIP’ on app

The report cited the case of a BLO in East Delhi, who is called M, who showed them the app. The report said there is a widget, ‘Mark VIP’. When opened, it shows the names of all electors with their details. Each name, however, also carries an option to mark them as VIP. The report said this feature was updated on July 30.

From the WhatsApp messages during the Delhi SIR, The Collective learnt that people have to belong to certain categories to be considered VIPs. These directives allegedly went to BLOs from the Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) via WhatsApp groups.

While there is no way to verify it independently, sources also said that some YouTubers and influencers were being treated as VIPs.

Another BLO, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that when the enumeration form was given to a serving minister, the latter was unable to figure out details of the 2002 voter list and mention it in the form.

Since the minister was a VIP voter, the BLO raised the issue with the ERO as the minister’s name would’ve been flagged as ‘unmapped’. However, the ERO allegedly told the BLO to “draw a false linkage of the minister from the 2002 rolls”.

Another two EROs also said that they had been told to take extra care that all VIP voters made it to the final rolls.

The app opens an option for them to ‘recommend’ a voter as a VIP. “The software then pushes BLO’s recommendation for review up the official ladder.”

According to Assembly election officials, BLO’s recommendations are reviewed before being uploaded on the ECI software, ERONET, and they’re then reviewed by the Delhi CEO.

What’s it like for general public

The report narrated the ordeal of a daily wage worker, Jitendra Pandey, whose name is in the draft roll, but he has been served a notice for being unmapped.

Pandey, who lives in a jhuggi, said, “The notice is in English, we are not literate enough to know what it is saying.”

CM Gupta’s case was resolved within hours. “This is the case for all VIP voters. Upon our visit to two assembly constituencies in south and central Delhi that possibly host the largest number of VIP voters in the city, we found that a new doorstep delivery facility has been created to handle such voters’ notices,” said the report.