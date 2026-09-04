Delhi: Sit-in at police station over assault on women reporters

New Delhi: Several journalists and activists reached Saket police station in New Delhi late Wednesday, September 3, demanding a first information report (FIR) against Delhi Police personnel, including the Station House Officer (SHO), who reportedly assaulted two Muslim women journalists after learning of their religious identity.

Journalists of 4 PM News Network, Shaheen Khan and freelance journalist Nafisa Khan, on Wednesday raised allegations against Delhi Police that a woman police officer, along with other senior officials, dragged them by the hair over steps, took them to a room and began beating them. The journalists said the police assaulted them after they heard their names had Khan in them.

Also Read 2 women journalists claim Delhi Police detained, assaulted them

“Dharm puchkar maara, double, triple maara. Gaali galoch kiya aur bola ki Musalmaan ho toh teen chaar aur dande maarenge (They asked about our religion before beating us—hit us again and again. They hurled abuses and said, ‘Since you are a Muslim, we’ll give you three or four more blows with the stick’),” said Shaheen, who was unable to walk without support hours after the alleged attack.

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All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was among the activists holding a sit-in protest at the Saket Police station at 1 am demanding that officers register Shaheen and Nafisa’s complaint.

🚨#ALERT!



Two Muslim women journalists, Nafeesa & Shaheen, assaulted by Delhi Police. AISA comrades, along with Comrade @neha_aisa, reach Saket PS in solidarity.



POLICE REFUSES TO EVEN RECEIVE THE COMPLAINT!



We will not leave until justice is ensured. pic.twitter.com/t0ATpozWvD — AISA (@aisa_official_) September 3, 2026

Congress workers from the Minority Department reached in large numbers, raising slogans against Delhi Police, following which the police eventually registered the complaint. The media house said the complaint was registered by 3 am, as Shaheen demanded that a first information report be registered against the accused police officers and that they be immediately suspended.

Delhi Police deny allegations

Shaheen had earlier said the assault was triggered by the journalists asking questions about the Delhi government and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Anant Mittal, said claims of the assault were “totally false, misleading and baseless.” He said the two women had obstructed a designated VVIP route by parking their scooter near the venue and refused to move the vehicle despite repeated requests, following which they were taken to the police station.

However, Shaheen and Nafisa showed injury marks where the police assaulted them with batons.

Press Body condemns attack

The assault was widely condemned by opposition parties, the Cockroach Janta Party, and press bodies, who demanded a free and fair investigation of the incident.

“The Press Club of India, Indian Women’s Press Corps, Delhi Union of Journalists, Press Association, and Kerala Union of Working Journalists strongly condemn and call for punitive action against Delhi Police officials posted at the Saket Police Station, including the station house officer (SHO), for brutally assaulting freelance journalists Shaheen Khan and Nafisa Khan,” the statement said.

The organisations also called upon the Press Council of India to take suo motu cognisance of the matter and conduct an independent investigation.