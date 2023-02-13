Delhi: Street vendors protest against MCD’s ‘anti-encroachment’ drive

New Delhi: Hundreds of street vendors from across Delhi staged a protest outside the MCD office against the “astronomical increase in unlawful evictions” of their businesses.

The vendors alleged that anti-encroachment drives by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have surged ahead of the G20 Summit, scheduled for later this year.

डेरा डालो घेरा डालो!! एमसीडी का अत्याचार नहीं सहेंगे बार बार. The protest has started. Street vendors from all over Delhi have come here to the MCD OFFICE to protest. @MCD_Delhi pic.twitter.com/U2a38ZXiLk — NasviIndia (@NasviIndia) February 13, 2023

“We are not being allowed to run our businesses. Even those who have proper papers are being removed and no alternative (site) is being provided to us,” said Mohammed Imran Khan, a street vendor.

The vendors raised slogans against MCD and demanded that they should be provided with dedicated, alternative spots to run their businesses.

“They called us encroachers but we are not. How can they be so cruel to us? Nobody is listening to us,” said Santosh, another street vendor.

The vendors alleged that they have not been able to run their businesses since last year due to the MCD’s atrocities.

“There are around five lakh street vendors in Delhi and all of them have faced losses due to Covid. Now, when things have turned better, the MCD is removing us,” Santosh added.

There was a heavy police deployment outside the MCD office to maintain law and order. MCD officials did not respond to calls and texts from PTI for a response.