Delhi: Sword-weilding men attack police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala

New Delhi: A group of men with swords attacked a police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala, accused of the horrific murder of girlfriend Shraddha Walker on Monday evening.

NDTV Sources said the police van was taking Poonawala back to jail from Forensic Science Laboratory in west Delhi’s Rohini, after his polygraph test. The attack took place just outside the FSL building. 15 people, wielding swords set upon the van.

The police managed to control the situation and Aaftab Poonawala is secure in police custody, the sources added.

Poonawala was arrested on November 12 for committing Shraddha Walker’s murder on May 18.

After several attempts by officials, Aftab finally confessed to killing the victim and then chopping her body into 35 pieces in mid-November.