Delhi: Teenager injured after man tries to drag her inside car

New Delhi: A 19-year-old girl was injured after a man tried to drag her inside his car in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, police said on Wednesday, adding that a manhunt is underway to nab the absconding accused.

Earlier sources had said that the accused even threatened the girl with an acid attack when she refused to get inside the car.

Amrutha Guguloth, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said a complaint received at the Pandav Nagar police station alleged the 27-year-old Yagvender Yadav, a resident of Shashi Garden who runs a grocery shop, had also threatened the victim living in his neighborhood that he will throw acid on her if she does not marry him.

“On the basis of the complaint on January 1, an FIR under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), and 506 (criminal intimidation) was immediately registered,” Guguloth said.

The victim’s statement was recorded under section 164 code of criminal procedure (CrPC) by the Magistrate and sections 354-B (use of criminal force on any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing) and 354-D (stalking) were added to the FIR.

“The accused and the victim are known to each other. Efforts are on to arrest the accused who is absconding,” said the official.

The girl was given first aid after the incident.