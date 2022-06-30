Delhi to Dubai: Top 6 luxurious properties of Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Fans call Shah Rukh Khan ‘King Khan’ of Bollywood for all the true reasons. And why not? The actor has dominated the world of entertainment for three decades now! He is one actor who had successfully carved a niche for himself in the film industry without any ‘godfather’ to back him up. Infact, he is now among the richest and highest-paid stars of Indian cinema. SRK’s net worth stands at around USD 700 million (Rs 5300 crores approx), as per various reports.

Khan and his family enjoy the a super-luxurious lifestyle. Apart from the iconic Mannat, they have several homes across the globe. From Dubai to Los Angeles, take a tour of all of the actor’s extravagant properties here.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Homes Across Globe

Mannat In Mumbai

A glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat terrace (Instagram)

Located in Mumbai‘s Bandstand neighbourhood, SRK’s swanky sea-facing bungalow has always been a topic of interest for his fans. It is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 200 crore. The six-storey lavish building boasts of having multiple bedrooms, living areas, a gymnasium, a library, a personal auditorium and much more.

Home In Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan and his lavish villa in Dubai (Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan owns a private island some in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, which is the largest human-made island on this planet. The luxurious abode is named Jannat (rhymes with his Mumbai bungalow Mannat) which is worth around 18 crore rupees and is set on a 14,000 sq ft plot. The swanky villa’s exteriors are open for visitors but the interiors are restricted and highly secured. With six huge bedrooms, two remote controlled garages, private pool and beach view, the plush home is all things classy. The interiors are done by SRK’s wife Gauri Khan.

Palatial Villa In Los Angeles

Finally the California sun is out….it’s time for the Pool…maybe should dress right for it now at my @airbnb villa in LA #Ad #LAonAirbnb pic.twitter.com/PPmRHQLL4u — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 5, 2019

SRK also owns a sprawling villa in Los Angeles which is handpicked from Airbnb–The Beverly Hills Luxury Chateau in the City of Lights. It has six spacious bedrooms, sprawling jacuzzis, private cabanas overlooking a massive pool and a private tennis court.

Alibaug Holiday Home

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan holiday home in Alibuag spans over 20,000 square metres and is a perfect setting for a relaxing weekend away and intimate parties. Nestled in between the nature, the swanky bungalow is worth Rs 15 crore and it comes with a pool, numerous outdoor spaces, and of course, a private helipad.

Dreamy Home In Delhi

Delhi holds a special charm and place in Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s hearts, as the city is SRK’s birthplace and a place where he met Gauri when they were both teenagers. The couple’s cozy abode has beautiful pieces of art, photographs, everything that evokes nostalgia and captures the best moments of her family. The vintage walls have huge mirrors and stunning lamps.

Luxurious Apartment in London

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan owns a luxurious apartment worth a whopping 183 crores in Central London’s Park Lane. The actor often goes on vacations with family in London.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Dunki, Pathaan and Jawaan.