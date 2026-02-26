Delhi to host International Film Festival from March 25 screening 125 plus movies

New Delhi: Delhi is poised to position itself as a global hub of cinema, art and culture with the national capital set to host an international film festival from March 25 to 31, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday.

At the curtain-raiser of the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026 at the Delhi Secretariat, the chief minister said the movie gala will mark a significant step towards positioning Delhi as a global cultural and cinematic destination.

Gupta said the festival would go beyond film screenings and celebrate Delhi’s creative energy, cultural heritage and contemporary outlook.

Designed as a public, city-wide festival, the festival aims to bring world cinema closer to ordinary citizens while offering local filmmakers and technicians an international platform for exchange and collaboration.

The festival will be held at multiple prominent venues across New Delhi, including Bharat Mandapam.

The chief minister said the initiative is aligned with the Delhi government’s film policy, which focuses on single-window clearances, production support and industry partnerships to make the city an attractive destination for film shoots.

She added that the festival is expected to boost film tourism, talent development, creative industries and employment generation.

According to a statement, more than 125 Indian and international films will be screened during the seven-day event, along with gala premieres, masterclasses, industry interactions, workshops and cultural performances.

The festival is being organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation and is envisioned as a long-term cultural project to establish Delhi as a global film hub.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the city is emerging as a “creative capital” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Gupta.

The government has also planned cultural evenings and live performances at the festival to give it a broader public and celebratory character.