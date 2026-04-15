Delhi: Toddler among three killed in Budh Vihar fire

According to the DFS, a call regarding the blaze was received around 1.25 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th April 2026 8:21 am IST
Young firefighters battling blaze in a residential area after tragic fire incident.
Firefighters at work in Delhi's Budh Vihar

New Delhi: A couple and their two-year-old child were charred to death in a massive fire that broke out in a cluster of shanties out near Mange Ram Park in Delhi’s Budh Vihar area in the early hours of Wednesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

According to the DFS, a call regarding the blaze was received around 1.25 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Thick smoke and flames were seen in the area, he said.

Subhan Bakery

Firefighters recovered three charred bodies from the site. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Police have started investigation to know the exact cause of the fire. A crime team has inspected the spot and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, police said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th April 2026 8:21 am IST

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